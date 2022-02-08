The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 27,868 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

