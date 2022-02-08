The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

