The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hershey in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $204.71 on Monday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.58. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $99,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.