The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hershey in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $204.71 on Monday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.58. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $99,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

