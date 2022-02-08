The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,129 shares of company stock worth $4,446,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $204.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

