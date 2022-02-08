The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 1,334.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034,690 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

