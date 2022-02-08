The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 190.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FBMS opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Bancshares by 94.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Bancshares by 83.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.