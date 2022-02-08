The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 190.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.
Shares of FBMS opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Bancshares by 94.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Bancshares by 83.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
First Bancshares Company Profile
First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.