The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1,320.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after buying an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Shares of EL opened at $314.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.41 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,108,774 shares of company stock valued at $720,419,134. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.