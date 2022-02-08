The Ensign Group (ENSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.