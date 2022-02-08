The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 61.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:SZC opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $50.94.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.