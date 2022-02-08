The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,596 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,816,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of KO opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $266.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $61.78.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

