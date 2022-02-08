The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Bank of Princeton has raised its dividend payment by 2,100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Princeton has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Princeton to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $211.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

