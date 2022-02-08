TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in TFI International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFII traded up $7.46 on Thursday, hitting $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 538,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,196. TFI International has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

