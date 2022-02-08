Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.68.

TXN opened at $169.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

