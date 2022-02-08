Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.38. 287,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.83.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after buying an additional 55,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 25.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

