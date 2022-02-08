Terracoin Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Terracoin has a market cap of $860,613.63 and $483.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,184.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00763086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00228485 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

