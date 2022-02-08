Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

