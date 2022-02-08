Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TDC stock traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. 26,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

