Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TDC stock traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. 26,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.