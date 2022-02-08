Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

TDC traded up $8.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 288.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Teradata by 13.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

