Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.86-$7.05 EPS.

NYSE:THC traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. 1,838,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,432. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.86.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

