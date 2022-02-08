Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q1 guidance to $0.92-$1.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.86-$7.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.41. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.