Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

THC stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

