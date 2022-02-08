Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 3,037.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

