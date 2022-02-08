Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.34. 961,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 51,074 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.