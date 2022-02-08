Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $419.70. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $354.17 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

