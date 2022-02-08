TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 708,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,690 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $97,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $80,987,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 44.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,160,000 after purchasing an additional 452,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

