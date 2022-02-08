TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$64.97 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$53.20 and a 12 month high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.68.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

