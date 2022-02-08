Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,678. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.
In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
