Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,678. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

