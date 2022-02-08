Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NYSE:TTM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. 586,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.06. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tata Motors (TTM)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.