Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. 586,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.06. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 1,014,455 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

