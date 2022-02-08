Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $114,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

