Tapestry (TPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.450-$3.500 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

