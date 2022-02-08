Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.58. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

