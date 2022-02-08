Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.58. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.
In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
