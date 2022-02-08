T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Neville R. Ray Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TMUS opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.10.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

