Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.77

Synectics plc (LON:SNX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.77 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 91.57 ($1.24). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 91.57 ($1.24), with a volume of 2,310 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £16.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.77.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

