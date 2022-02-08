Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,762 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $125,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

