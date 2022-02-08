Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

