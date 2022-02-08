Swmg LLC Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Swmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,292 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 627,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,618.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 153,175 shares during the period.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $141.09 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.37.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.