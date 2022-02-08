Swmg LLC Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Swmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,292 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 627,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,618.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 153,175 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $141.09 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.37.

