Swmg LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Swmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

