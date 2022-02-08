Swmg LLC Has $20.88 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Swmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 12.1% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $20,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after buying an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after buying an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,517,000 after buying an additional 986,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,597,000 after buying an additional 967,574 shares in the last quarter.
ESGU stock opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.