Swmg LLC Has $20.88 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Swmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 12.1% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $20,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after buying an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after buying an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,517,000 after buying an additional 986,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,597,000 after buying an additional 967,574 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

