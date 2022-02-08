SVB Leerink Cuts Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target to $20.00

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.