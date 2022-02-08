Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $42.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

