SuperLauncher Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002377 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $70,507.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00049407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.57 or 0.07044331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,859.55 or 1.00131026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006326 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,420 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

