Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$42.00.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.84.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.52 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$38.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

