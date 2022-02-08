Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of SU opened at $28.99 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

