Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

SNCY stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. 41,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $25,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,218 shares of company stock worth $13,635,939.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.