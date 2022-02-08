Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 6,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 30,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

