Strong Market Capitalization Achieves $66.93 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $66.93 million and $11.64 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $484.03 or 0.01102067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.73 or 0.07162372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,893.07 or 0.99938183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055515 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

