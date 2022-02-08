Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 7,416 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.71. 1,150,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,181,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.09 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

