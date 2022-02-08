Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,103 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 521,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,425,375. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

