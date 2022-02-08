Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 5,001 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $126.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.62 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

