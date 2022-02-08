StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.97, Yahoo Finance reports. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.
NASDAQ SNEX traded up $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.22. StoneX Group has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75.
In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.25 per share, with a total value of $306,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
