StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.97, Yahoo Finance reports. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SNEX traded up $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.22. StoneX Group has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.25 per share, with a total value of $306,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

